Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 461,000 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 461,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,000. Infosys comprises about 0.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 877.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 4,677,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

