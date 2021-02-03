Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 23,214 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,214 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $101.02. 3,924,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452,141. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

