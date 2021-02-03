Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 50,125 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,125 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,490. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.