Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 8,201 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 3.8% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

WFC stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,434,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,802,383. The stock has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

