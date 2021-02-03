Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 9,818 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for about 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $144.55. 486,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average of $142.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,844 shares of company stock worth $10,173,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

