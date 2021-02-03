Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 2,744,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,043. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
