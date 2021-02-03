Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68-2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.57-1.67 EPS.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 2,744,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

