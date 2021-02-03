VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Boosted by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. 72,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,020. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

