VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

ITM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,997. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

