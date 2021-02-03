VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (BATS:RSXJ) Trading 0.9% Higher

VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (BATS:RSXJ) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.48 and last traded at $36.07. 8,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.