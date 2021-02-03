VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM) Stock Price Up 2%

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM)’s share price rose 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 505,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.