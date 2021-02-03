Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.42. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.55. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.44.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

