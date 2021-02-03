Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (VDU.TO) (TSE:VDU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (VDU.TO) (TSE:VDU)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.65 and last traded at C$38.65. Approximately 15,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 18,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.83.

