Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.40 and its 200-day moving average is $236.06. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

