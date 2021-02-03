Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

BLV stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.34. 501,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.60. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

