Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.81% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $111,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 94,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. 2,179,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

