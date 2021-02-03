Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

