Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 166.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,583 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $87,116,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $81,560,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

