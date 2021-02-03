Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32,623.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $285.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $291.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

