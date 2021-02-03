Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,384 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $477,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.34. 142,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,840. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $354.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

