Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.09. 3,383,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,826. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $354.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.70 and a 200-day moving average of $322.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

