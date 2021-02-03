Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $201.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,477. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

