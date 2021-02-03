Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 332.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $31,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 174,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.33. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.