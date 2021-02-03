Vanilla Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $80,739.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $114,062.78 and $80,739.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00140382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00064260 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00240609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.