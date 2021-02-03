Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.26.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.53 million during the quarter.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

