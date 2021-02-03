Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Down 57.8%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) fell 57.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $9.85. 168,676,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 632% from the average session volume of 23,034,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $1,747,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

