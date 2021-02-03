VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.19. 203,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 395,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

