Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.95

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $19.84. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 242,106 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $978.35 million, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

