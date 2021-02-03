Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.80

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.72. Velocys plc (VLS.L) shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 2,582,507 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys plc (VLS.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

