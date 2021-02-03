VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.22. VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,914,649 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

In other news, Director George Adams sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,704.75.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

