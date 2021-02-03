Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $20.25 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,694.61.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,207.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,184.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

