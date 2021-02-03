Venus 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.53 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Venus has a market cap of $88.12 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $10.71 or 0.00029123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,787.48 or 1.00031198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00024594 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,227,368 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

