Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 885,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,377,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $84.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 104.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

