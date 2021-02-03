VeraBank N.A. Acquires 2,345 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 131.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 194,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 110,266 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 403,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after buying an additional 93,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 660,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after buying an additional 117,987 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

