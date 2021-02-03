Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price rose 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $73.79. Approximately 1,195,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 694,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.03.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,519. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

