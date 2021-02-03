Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 932,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VERB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,727. The company has a market cap of $82.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 153.21% and a negative net margin of 194.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verb Technology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERB shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 70,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the third quarter worth $43,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

