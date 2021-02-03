Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 1,235,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,064,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

VERB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 153.21% and a negative net margin of 194.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verb Technology by 737.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verb Technology by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

