Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $41.98. 570,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 925,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 223.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 63.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 501,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at $1,736,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

