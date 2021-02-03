Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,857,000 after buying an additional 330,979 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,434,000 after buying an additional 592,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $285,780,000 after buying an additional 601,312 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $225.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

