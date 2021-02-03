Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.89. 2,067,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,661,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VET. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

