Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Director Sells $10,692.00 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Director Anders Ullman sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $10,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VRNA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 455,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,054. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 318.8% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,889 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 104.2% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,048,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after buying an additional 1,555,556 shares during the period. Finally, Abingworth LLP boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 172.5% during the third quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,457,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after buying an additional 1,555,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

