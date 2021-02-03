Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $17.26 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $17.26 million and approximately $598,137.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 63.7% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,836.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.75 or 0.04424309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00418258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.03 or 0.01199971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.44 or 0.00503421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00415758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00259366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021393 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,571,822 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

