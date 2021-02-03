Veru (VERU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $674.12 million, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $11.45.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

