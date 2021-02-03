Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Earnings Results

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

VIAV traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,650. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,297.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.