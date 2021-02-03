VIBE Trading Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. VIBE has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $2.67 million worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00067537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00896322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00047239 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.71 or 0.04673934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014898 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

