Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 42,058 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.15% of Maximus worth $276,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Maximus during the third quarter valued at $2,919,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.