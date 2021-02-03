Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $238,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Shares of AJG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.56. 12,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,559. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,461. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

