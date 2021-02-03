Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) by 253.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,351,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 40.10% of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $237,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,398,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 91,877 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UITB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.32. 761,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,862. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33.

