Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,883 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of United Rentals worth $237,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 834.1% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.71. 12,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,259. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $267.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.87.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

