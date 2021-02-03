Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,310 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.90% of Landstar System worth $253,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Landstar System by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $144.29. 5,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.37. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $158.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

